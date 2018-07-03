BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2018: Katie Boulter 'lost for words' after first win at SW19

GB's Boulter through in first Wimbledon win

  • From the section Tennis

British number three Katie Boulter earns her first Wimbledon win with a 6-4 5-7 6-4 victory against Veronica Cepede Royg.

WATCH MORE: Best shots as Edmund goes through in straight sets

Available to UK users only.

Wimbledon 2018

Video

GB's Boulter through in first Wimbledon win

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Edmund on wheels, dolphin shots, stripy courts & day two funnies

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Edmund through in straight sets - best shots

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Nadal hits acrobatic 'reverse pirouette' shot on way to victory

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Watch: GB's Clarke loses point after ball escapes from pocket

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Konta into second round with straight-set win

  • From the section Tennis
Video

'Truly magnificent' - That's why you want to watch Kyrgios

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Champion Muguruza knocks Broady out

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Fed fanatics, fans brave heat, epic fails & day one funnies

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Have you ever seen this? Monfils challenges own good serve

  • From the section Tennis
Video

In her own little world - Towel-wearing Ruse bumps into ball boy

  • From the section Tennis
Video

What a guy! Federer gives headband to lucky fan

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Highlights: Williams eases to straight-set victory over Rus

  • From the section Tennis
Video

GB's Swan storms to shock win over Begu

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Highlights: Wawrinka shocks Dimitrov in four sets

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Stephens out in shock first-round defeat

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Highlights: Federer cruises to victory over Lajovic

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Dominant Monfils beats Gasquet - best shots

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Bedene beats GB's Norrie - best shots

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Throwback Federer: Wimbledon champion relives junior title

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Murray out of Wimbledon is 'depressing' - McEnroe

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Beckham, Willbomb and man stuck in poncho - why we love Wimbledon

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Roger Federer - Wimbledon legend for 20 years

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Highlights: Classy Wozniacki wins Eastbourne title

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Highlights: Wozniacki's stunning comeback against Kerber

  • From the section Tennis
Video

The new Story of Welsh tennis

  • From the section Tennis

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Kings Camps 2018

Sports and Activity Summer Camp
Kings Camps 2018

Sport and Activity Summer Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired