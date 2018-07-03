BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2018: GB's Kyle Edmund beats Alex Bolt - best shots
Watch the best shots as British number one Kyle Edmund books his place in the second round of Wimbledon with a straightforward 6-2 6-3 7-5 win over Australia's Alex Bolt on Court One.
