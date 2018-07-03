BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2018: GB's Jay Clarke forced to replay point after ball falls from his pocket
Watch: GB's Clarke loses point after ball escapes from pocket
- From the section Tennis
Britain's Jay Clarke thinks he's won a point against Ernests Gulbis but is forced to replay it after a spare ball falls out of his pocket during the rally.
Wimbledon 2018
