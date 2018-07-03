BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2018: GB's Konta reaches second round with straight-set win over Vikhlyantseva
Konta into second round with straight-set win
- From the section Tennis
Watch the best shots as British number one Johanna Konta beats Russia's Natalia Vikhlyantseva 7-5 7-6 (9-7) to reach the second round at Wimbledon.
READ MORE: Konta beats Vikhlyantseva to advance
Available to UK users only.
Wimbledon 2018
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired