Wimbledon 2018: Defending champion Garbine Muguruza beats Naomi Broady in opener

Women's singles champion Garbine Muguruza made a solid start to the defence of her Wimbledon title with a 6-2 7-5 win over British wildcard Naomi Broady.

The Spanish third seed is bidding to make her third Wimbledon final after also reaching the decider in 2015.

Broady, the British number four ranked 138th in the world, looked nervous initially on her Centre Court debut.

She made more of a fight of it in the second set but Muguruza was too strong.

"I'm back. It's always good, I'm thinking to win and actually enjoy this time more," Muguruza told BBC Sport.

"I'm pretty happy with my serve and controlling the emotions. To be back in a Grand Slam is always difficult, so I'm excited with the way I'm playing."