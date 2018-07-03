Wimbledon 2018: Johanna Konta beats Natalia Vikhlyantseva to advance

Media playback is not supported on this device Konta reaches second round with straight-sets win over Vikhlyantseva

British number one Johanna Konta reached the Wimbledon second round by beating Natalia Vikhlyantseva but made harder work of it than necessary.

Konta, a semi-finalist last year, got the crucial break in the 11th game of the first set and was an early break up in the second before being pegged back in a 7-5 7-6 (9-7) win.

The 22nd seed needed her sixth match point to beat the Russian 21-year-old.

Konta, 26, faces Slovak former world number four Dominika Cibulkova next.

Konta overcomes nerves

There were a few British hearts in mouths on court two when Konta slipped during the first set

Konta, whose dream run at the All England Club last year lifted her to a career-high fourth in the world, has struggled for form this year and has slipped to 24th in the rankings.

There have been some signs of recovery with the 27-year-old reaching the final of the grass-court event in Nottingham last month before she was knocked out of the Birmingham and Eastbourne events by top-10 players Petra Kvitova and Caroline Wozniacki respectively.

Her frustration has been evident, telling reporters after her first-round defeat at the French Open in May they did not "make it easy" for her at Roland Garros and remonstrating with the umpire in the Nottingham final over a line call.

But against world number 103 Vikhlyantseva, she remained calm, merely fist-pumping her winners.

Her belief seemed to grow in the sixth game of the first set when she showed incredible athleticism to reach a mis-hit from the Russian at the net and unleash a tight-angled winner.

She shook off an awkward slip that left her on her way to doing the splits to break in the next game and went on to take the set on her second set point when Vikhlyantseva netted a service return.

After breaking in the first game of the second set Konta looked to be heading for a straightforward win but she let the Russian back into the match with a break back for 4-4.

She then had to save two set points on her serve but kept her composure to take it to a tie-break, where she got an early advantage courtesy of one of Vikhlyantseva's nine double faults.

But she then had another wobble, squandering five match points - double-faulting on the fifth - before finally volleying a winner past the Russian to go into the next round.

"It's the first round of a Slam - there were definitely some nerves there," Konta said.

"First rounds are always tricky. The conditions were tricky, breezy and gusty, it didn't make it easy.

"I am playing these Championships independent of what happened last year. I am a littler wiser this year, working hard to be here for a full two weeks."