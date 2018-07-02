BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2018: Towel-wearing Elena-Gabriela Ruse collides with ball boy
In her own little world - Towel-wearing Ruse bumps into ball boy
Elena-Gabriela Ruse walks onto court with a towel over her head and collides with a ball boy during her first round defeat to Agnieszka Radwanska.
Wimbledon 2018
