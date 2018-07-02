BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2018: Stan Wawrinka beats Grigor Dimitrov in first round
Highlights: Wawrinka shocks Dimitrov in four sets
- From the section Tennis
Stan Wawrinka comes from a set down to beat sixth seed Grigor Dimitrov 1-6, 7-6, 7-6, 6-4 in the men's first round at Wimbledon.
WATCH MORE: Have you ever seen this? Monfils challenges own good serve
Available to UK users only.
Wimbledon 2018
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired