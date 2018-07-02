BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2018: Gael Monfils challenges own good serve against Richard Gasquet
Have you ever seen this? Monfils challenges own good serve
- From the section Tennis
Watch as Gael Monfils challenges his own serve, which was called in, against fellow Frenchman Richard Gasquet on day one of Wimbledon.
Available to UK users only.
Wimbledon 2018
