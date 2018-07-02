BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2018: Katie Swan storms to a straight sets win over Irina-Camelia Begu
GB's Swan storms to shock win over Begu
- From the section Tennis
British wildcard Katie Swan reaches the second round at Wimbledon for the first time after a shock 6-2 6-2 win over world number 36 Irina-Camelia Begu.
MATCH REPORT:Swan claims shock first-round win
Wimbledon 2018
