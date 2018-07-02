BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2018: Roger Federer cruises to first round victory over Dusan Lajovic
Highlights: Federer cruises to victory over Lajovic
- From the section Tennis
Eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer comfortably books his place in the second round after a 6-1 6-3 6-4 win over Dusan Lajovic.
MATCH REPORT: Roger Federer eases to Wimbledon first round win over Dusan Lajovic
Wimbledon 2018
