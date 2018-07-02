BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2018: Roger Federer gives headband to a very lucky young fan
What a guy! Federer gives headband to lucky fan
Watch the touching moment Roger Federer gives his headband to a young fan in the crowd following his straight-sets victory over Dusan Lajovic.
