BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2018: Roger Federer gives headband to a very lucky young fan

What a guy! Federer gives headband to lucky fan

  • From the section Tennis

Watch the touching moment Roger Federer gives his headband to a young fan in the crowd following his straight-sets victory over Dusan Lajovic.

WATCH MORE: Watch live Wimbledon 2018: Roger Federer, Serena Williams & Marin Cilic in action

Available to UK users only.

