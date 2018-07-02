BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2018: Gael Monfils beats Richard Gasquet in first-round clash at Wimbledon
Dominant Monfils beats Gasquet - best shots
- From the section Tennis
Watch the best of the action as Gael Monfils beats fellow Frenchman Richard Gasquet 7-6 7-5 6-4 in the first-round at Wimbledon.
Wimbledon 2018
