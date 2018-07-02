Wimbledon 2018: US Open champion Sloane Stephens knocked out by Donna Vekic

Donna Vekic beat Britain's Johanna Konta in the 2017 Nottingham Open final

Wimbledon 2018 on the BBC Venue: All England Club, Wimbledon Dates: 2-15 July Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, Connected TVs and the BBC Sport website and app; Live Radio 5 live and 5 live sports extra commentary; Text commentary online.

US Open champion Sloane Stephens became the biggest casualty on the opening day of the Wimbledon women's singles as she lost to world number 55 Donna Vekic.

The fourth-seeded American, who was beaten by Simona Halep in last month's French Open final, looked out of sorts, losing 6-1 6-3.

Her Croat opponent came out strongly and looked more confident throughout with her big-hitting causing problems.

"I always try to be aggressive," she told BBC Sport.

"I struggled with my serve in the wind but hopefully I can improve.

"I played all the tournaments on grass coming here and that has helped me."