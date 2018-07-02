BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2018: John McEnroe reflects on Andy Murray's long-term injury woes
Murray out of Wimbledon is 'depressing' - McEnroe
- From the section Tennis
John McEnroe describes Andy Murray's withdrawal from Wimbledon 2018 as "depressing", but advises him not to take a coaching role with Nick Kyrgios.
WATCH MORE:
Watch extensive coverage of Wimbledon 2018 across BBC TV, Online and Red Button from Monday, 2 July.
Wimbledon 2018
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired