Wimbledon 2018: How to get the latest updates to your smart speaker

For a behind-the-scenes look and all the going's on at Wimbledon, ask your smart speaker to "Take Me To The Tennis".

Smart speaker users can enjoy exclusive BBC content direct from Wimbledon 2018.

The new service provides two updates each day for users of smart speakers and voice-activated devices throughout the competition.

Most UK smart speaker users can just say "Take Me To The Tennis" and get free episodes delivered directly to their device so they can listen straight away.

Alternatively, the content can be found as a podcast called Take Me To The Tennis.

The episodes will be led by BBC Radio 5 live's team of presenters, reporters, commentators and pundits, who will deliver a light-hearted, fun and informative round-up of the day's events. They will also be looking forward to the big stories of the next day and taking a look at everything which everyone is talking about at the competition.

In addition to the round-up, there will be a daily insight into Wimbledon from the perspective of players, presenters, celebrity guests, ex-players and more. They may talk about their first experience of the competition, what it was like to be at the ground as a competitor ,or provide a funny anecdote from their time in tennis.

How to get the updates

Users can just ask their smart speaker "Take Me To The Tennis", and depending on what system is being used the show will play directly.

If you experience problems, try asking your smart speaker to "play the Take Me To The Tennis BBC podcast".

Alternatively you can also access the content through the BBC iPlayer Radio app.