Wimbledon 2018: Britain's Harriet Dart beaten by Karolina Pliskova

British wildcard Harriet Dart gave seventh seed Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic a scare but her Wimbledon debut ended in defeat.

Former world number one Pliskova won 7-6 (7-2) 2-6 6-1 in their first-round match as Dart played impressively in her first meeting with a top-10 player.

Dart, 21, played with confidence against her 26-year-old opponent as she fought back to level at one set all.

By the third set, Pliskova discovered her rhythm to secure safe passage.

After the pair had exchanged breaks in the first set, world number eight Pliskova lifted her performance levels in the tie-break to clinch the first set emphatically.

London-born Dart, who beat Pliskova's twin sister Kristyna at Eastbourne last week to record her first win over a player in the top 100, did not let the setback affect her.

The British number five immediately broke Pliskova's serve twice in the second set and grew in confidence.

With a 4-1 lead, Dart lost her footing and fell awkwardly which prompted a lengthy medical stoppage for treatment a thigh injury.

However, roared on by the home crowd on Court 12, she recovered to take the second set in style with a service game to love.

A double fault from Dart in the fourth game of the the deciding set saw Pliskova break the Briton's serve.

Dart was unable to recover and the Czech broke her again before serving out for the match - finishing it at match point with an ace.