BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2018: Stephens beaten by Vekic in straight-sets in a shock first-round defeat
Stephens out in shock first-round defeat
- From the section Tennis
Fourth seed Sloane Stephens is beaten in straight-sets 6-1, 6-3 by Croatian Donna Vekic in a shock first-round defeat at Wimbledon.
WATCH MORE: Watch live Wimbledon 2018: Roger Federer, Serena Williams & Marin Cilic in action
Available to UK users only.
Wimbledon 2018
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired