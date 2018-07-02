Serena Williams beats Arantxa Rus to reach Wimbledon second round

Venue: All England Club, Wimbledon Dates: 2-15 July
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, Connected TVs and the BBC Sport website and app; Live Radio 5 live and 5 live sports extra commentary; Text commentary online.

Serena Williams battled blustery conditions to reach the Wimbledon second round with a 7-5 6-3 victory over Dutchwoman Arantxa Rus.

Seven-time champion Williams, the 25th seed after having a baby in September, did not have it all her own way against the left-hander's formidable forehand.

After winning the first set when Rus sent a forehand long, she had to fight back from a break down in the second.

Williams faces Tereza Smitkova or Viktoriya Tomova next.

More to follow.

