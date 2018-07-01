Andy Murray: Two-time champion withdraws from Wimbledon

Murray took part in practice sessions at Wimbledon at the weekend

Two-time champion Andy Murray withdrew from Wimbledon on the eve of the tournament with a "heavy heart".

The 31-year-old Briton said it was "too soon" to play five-set matches after his comeback from hip surgery.

Murray returned at Queen's last month after almost a year out, losing to Nick Kyrgios, then played at Eastbourne, where he was beaten by Kyle Edmund,

In a statement, the Scot said he is "looking forward" to the US hard-court season, which starts in August.

Murray, who won Wimbledon in 2013 and 2016, had been drawn against Frenchman Benoit Paire in the first round of the Championships, which start on Monday.

The former world number one said he had made "significant progress" over the past 10 days and did "everything he could" to be ready.

"It is with a heavy heart that I'm announcing that I'll be withdrawing from Wimbledon this year," the three-time Grand Slam champion said.

"We've decided that playing best-of-five-set matches might be a bit too soon in the recovery process.

"I will start practising on the hard courts from tomorrow and continuing with my rehab and recovery and I'm looking forward to the US hard-court season."

More to follow.