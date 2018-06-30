BBC Sport - Eastbourne 2018: Caroline Wozniacki beats Aryna Sabalenka in final

Highlights: Classy Wozniacki wins Eastbourne title

  • From the section Tennis

World number two Caroline Wozniacki beats Aryna Sabalenka 7-5 7-6 (7-5) to lift the Eastbourne title for the second time in her career.

READ MORE:Wozniacki claims second Eastbourne title

Available to UK users only.

