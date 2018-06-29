Eastbourne 2018: Mischa Zverev to face Lukas Lacko in final

Mischa Zverev knocked Britain's Andy Murray out of the 2017 Australian Open

Lukas Lacko, the world number 94, will face Germany's Mischa Zverev in the Nature Valley International final at Eastbourne on Saturday.

Slovakia's Lacko, who beat Briton Cameron Norrie on Wednesday, easily came past French Open semi-finalist Marco Cecchinato of Italy 6-3 6-4.

Lacko did not face a break point during the 60-minute match and hit nine aces past his 31st-ranked opponent.

World number 67 Zverev overcame Kazakh Mikhail Kukushkin 7-6 (11-9) 6-4.

Elsewhere, world number one Rafael Nadal fell to a narrow defeat by France's Lucas Pouille at an exhibition match at Hurlingham.

The Spaniard, who has won two Wimbledon titles, lost 7-6 (10-8) 7-5 to 20th-ranked Pouille in his first grass-court match of the year.