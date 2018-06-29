BBC Sport - Eastbourne 2018: Caroline Wozniacki produces semi-final comeback against Angelique Kerber
Highlights: Wozniacki's stunning comeback against Kerber
- From the section Tennis
Watch highlights as top seed Caroline Wozniacki saves a match point to beat Angelique Kerber and reach the final at Eastbourne for the second successive year.
MATCH REPORT: Caroline Wozniacki to face Aryna Sabalenka in final
