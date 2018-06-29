BBC Sport - Eastbourne 2018: Caroline Wozniacki produces semi-final comeback against Angelique Kerber

Highlights: Wozniacki's stunning comeback against Kerber

Watch highlights as top seed Caroline Wozniacki saves a match point to beat Angelique Kerber and reach the final at Eastbourne for the second successive year.

MATCH REPORT: Caroline Wozniacki to face Aryna Sabalenka in final

