BBC Sport - Watch the 2018 Wimbledon draw

Watch the 2018 Wimbledon draw

  • From the section Tennis

The draws for the 2018 Wimbledon Championships have been made and two-time champion Andy Murray will play Benoit Paire of France providing he is fit.

READ MORE: British number one Edmund opens against Australia's Bolt.

Top videos

Video

Watch the 2018 Wimbledon draw

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Great goals from the World Cup group stage

Video

World Cup Catch-up: England advance, Batshuayi's blushes & sayonara Senegal

Video

Watch: Batshuayi hits ball into own face

Video

Highlights: England 0-1 Belgium

Video

Southgate defends team selection

Video

The last time England played Colombia at a World Cup

Video

Sabalenka reaches final - five best shots

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Highlights: Panama 1-2 Tunisia

Video

Watch all England's boundaries as they thrash New Zealand

Video

What is he doing? Casual Gueye costs Senegal

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Didi Rugby

Didi Rugby

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired