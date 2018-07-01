BBC Sport - James Story: Rising star of Welsh tennis

The new Story of Welsh tennis

Although there is no Welsh representation in the 2018 Wimbledon Championships, it is not all doom and gloom in Welsh tennis.

A host of upcoming stars are attempting make their mark, led by 17-year-old James Story.

The Llanishen High School, Cardiff, pupil won a silver medal in the U18s singles and a bronze in the mixed doubles at the 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games in the Bahamas.

