Although there is no Welsh representation in the 2018 Wimbledon Championships, it is not all doom and gloom in Welsh tennis.
A host of upcoming stars are attempting make their mark, led by 17-year-old James Story.
The Llanishen High School, Cardiff, pupil won a silver medal in the U18s singles and a bronze in the mixed doubles at the 2017 Commonwealth Youth Games in the Bahamas.
