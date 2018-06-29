BBC Sport - Eastbourne 2018: Aryna Sabalenka beats Agnieszka Radwanska to reach final - five best shots

Sabalenka reaches final - five best shots

  • From the section Tennis

Watch five of the best shots as Aryna Sabalenka beats former world number two Agnieszka Radwanska to reach the final at Eastbourne.

READ MORE: Sabalenka beats Radwanska to reach final

Available to UK users only.

