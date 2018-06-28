BBC Sport - Eastbourne 2018: Wozniacki beats Barty - five best shots
Wozniacki beats Barty - five best shots
- From the section Tennis
Watch the five best shots as number one seed Caroline Wozniacki beats Australia's Ashleigh Barty to progress to the semi-finals of the Nature Valley International in Eastbourne.
Available in the UK only
