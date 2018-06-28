Eastbourne 2018: Karolina Pliskova stunned by Aryna Sabalenka; Caroline Wozniacki through

Aryna Sabalenka reached the second round of Wimbledon in 2017

Aryna Sabalenka stunned defending champion and former world number one Karolina Pliskova to reach the semi-finals at Eastbourne.

Seventh-ranked Pliskova fell 6-3 2-6 7-6 (7-5) to the Belarusian at the Nature Valley International.

World number 45 Sabalenka trailed 1-4 in the final set but rallied, hitting a total of 40 winners to secure victory.

Elsewhere, top seed Caroline Wozniacki registered a 6-4 6-3 victory over Australia's Ashleigh Barty.

Wozniacki, the world number two, will play either Germany's Angelique Kerber or Daria Kasatkina of Russia in the final four.

Pliskova of the Czech Republic struggled for consistency in the first set but recovered in the second, improving her first serve percentage to 83%.

She won four successive games in the decider but Sabalenka used her forehand to outmuscle Pliskova and claim her first victory over a top 10 player.

She will face Agnieszka Radwanska in the semi-finals, following the Pole's 6-2 7-5 win over fifth seed Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia.

Radwanska, who won the Eastbourne title in 2008, has been on the sidelines since April with back and hip injuries.

"I took only three dresses with me - [I thought] it's enough for sure," she said afterwards.

"I thought maybe one or two matches at the most - especially as I'm unseeded."