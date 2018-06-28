Laura Robson: Former British number one to have hip surgery

Laura Robson reached the fourth round at Wimbledon in 2013

Britain's Laura Robson will have hip surgery in an effort to get her career back on track.

Robson won the Wimbledon girls title 10 years ago and reached a career high of 27 in the world as a teenager.

The 24-year-old has struggled with wrist problems since 2014 and has fallen to 351st in the world.

The former British number one has not played a singles match since May, instead concentrating on doubles to protect the injury.