Wimbledon qualifying: James Ward and Bernard Tomic fall in final round

James Ward is a former British number two

Wimbledon 2018 Venue: All England Club, Wimbledon Dates: 2-15 July

Britain's James Ward missed out on a place in the Wimbledon main draw, beaten in the final round of qualifying at Roehampton.

Ward, ranked 363rd in the world, was beaten 6-4 6-2 1-6 6-0 by France's Benjamin Bonzi.

It is the first time in three years that no British players have made it through qualifying.

In the women's draw, 2014 finalist Eugenie Bouchard qualified with a 6-3 6-2 win over Mariana Duque-Marino.

Bouchard, a former world number five who is currently ranked 191st, beat the Colombian in 67 minutes.

Fifteen Britons entered the men's and women's qualifying competition, but only Ward progressed as far as the final round.

The 31-year-old, who has struggled with a knee injury in recent years, won just nine points in the final set.

This year's main draw takes place on Friday at 10:00 BST, before Wimbledon begins on 2 July, with five Britons in the men's singles draw and eight in the women's.

Australia's Bernard Tomic, who reached the Wimbledon quarter-finals in 2011, was another to miss out, having struggled with illness during his final qualifying match.

He fell 6-3 6-1 6-2 to Belgian world number 104 Ruben Bemelmans in just 72 minutes.