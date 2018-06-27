Andy Murray: No fitness risk in playing Wimbledon, says two-time champion

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Edmund beats Murray at Eastbourne

Wimbledon 2018 Venue: All England Club Dates: 2-15 July Starts: 11:30 BST Coverage: Live across BBC TV, BBC Radio and the BBC Sport website with further coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app.

Britain's two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray says there is "no risk" to his fitness if he decides to play at the tournament next week.

Murray, 31, has played three matches since making his comeback last week after 11 months out injured.

The Scot says he will "probably" make a decision before the draw is made at 10:00 BST on Friday.

"It's whether I can do myself justice," he said. "I want to go out there and compete."

Murray had surgery on his right hip in January and returned to competitive action on 18 June when he lost to Nick Kyrgios at Queen's.

The former world number one earned the first win of his comeback against fellow three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka, himself returning from a long-term injury, at Eastbourne on Monday.

He lost in straight sets against Kyle Edmund, who has replaced him as British number one, in their Nature Valley International second round on Wednesday.

"There is no danger of me injuring my hip more than any other stage," Murray said.

"Two weeks ago I practised with Kyle and I didn't win a game. I've made decent progress in the past couple of weeks and have been somewhat competitive in the matches I have played.

"So I don't want to go out there to just play, I want to compete properly.

"If I'm in the right place, physically feel ready, and mentally in the right place, then I'll go for it."

Beating Murray gives me belief - Edmund

Edmund said it was a "strange" feeling beating Murray, who he described as his "idol", for the first time on the tour.

The 23-year-old Yorkshireman was mentored by Murray in his younger years, with the pair remaining good friends and even practising together in Eastbourne this week.

"It's different when you have to play someone who is an idol and who helped you when you were a teenager starting on the tour," said the world number 18.

"So to beat him seems strange but shows I've improved a lot.

"To get that win gives you a lot of confidence and belief. The mental side is a tough thing and it was tough to come through.

"I can only play my game and not play the guy at the other end of the court.

"That's sport - you have to be selfish and win."