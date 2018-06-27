BBC Sport - Andy Murray beaten by Kyle Edmund in second round at Eastbourne
Highlights: Edmund beats Murray at Eastbourne
- From the section Tennis
Andy Murray is beaten in straight sets by British number one Kyle Edmund in the second round of the Nature Valley International at Eastbourne.
Available in the UK only.
READ MORE:
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired