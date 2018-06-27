BBC Sport - Andy Murray beaten by Kyle Edmund in second round at Eastbourne

Highlights: Edmund beats Murray at Eastbourne

  • From the section Tennis

Andy Murray is beaten in straight sets by British number one Kyle Edmund in the second round of the Nature Valley International at Eastbourne.

Available in the UK only.

READ MORE:

Top videos

Video

Highlights: Edmund beats Murray at Eastbourne

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Paulinho lob gives Brazil lead

Video

Watch: Swiss keeper scores own goal from penalty

Video

Highlights: Serbia 0-2 Brazil

Video

Highlights: Switzerland 2-2 Costa Rica

Video

Highlights: South Korea 2-0 Germany

Video

Highlights: Mexico 0-3 Sweden

Video

'Extraordinary' caught and bowled to remove Hales

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Konta loses to Wozniacki - five best shots

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Watch: VAR goal sends Germany towards World Cup exit

Video

South Korea score second as keeper goes AWOL

Video

German World Cup exit a surprise - Southgate

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children jumping over hurdles

Mini Athletics - Godalming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired