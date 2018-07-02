BBC Sport - Roger Federer: Wimbledon champion relives junior title
Throwback Federer: Wimbledon champion relives junior title
- From the section Tennis
Eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer looks back and reacts to his first ever Championship win at Wimbledon in the boys' singles final in 1998.
WATCH MORE: Reasons to love Wimbledon
Watch extensive coverage of Wimbledon 2018 across BBC TV, Online and Red Button from Monday, 2 July.
Available to UK users only.
Wimbledon 2018
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired