Eastbourne: Cameron Norrie beats Jay Clarke to reach quarter-finals

At 79th in the world, Cameron Norrie is ranked 157 place above Jay Clarke

2018 Nature Valley International Venue: Devonshire Park, Eastbourne Dates: 24-30 June

Cameron Norrie beat fellow Briton Jay Clarke in straight sets to reach the quarter-finals at Eastbourne.

After trading breaks early in the second set, Norrie won four games in a row to seal a 6-4 6-3 victory.

He will face Slovakia's Lukas Lacko in the last eight after the world number 94 upset top seed Diego Schwartzman 4-6 6-4 7-5.

Later on Wednesday former world number one Andy Murray takes on British number one Kyle Edmund.