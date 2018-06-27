BBC Sport - Williams seeded for Wimbledon - what you think

Williams seeded for Wimbledon - what you think

  • From the section Tennis

Seven-time Wimbledon champion Serena Williams is the 25th seed for this year's tournament, despite being outside the top 32 in the rankings.

READ MORE: Williams is continuing her return to action after giving birth to her first child in September.

Williams seeded for Wimbledon - what you think

