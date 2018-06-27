Eastbourne: Petra Kvitova withdraws from Agnieszka Radwanska match with injury

Petra Kvitova has won five WTA titles this year - two on hard court, two on clay and one on grass

2018 Nature Valley International on the BBC Venue: Devonshire Park, Eastbourne Dates: 24-30 June

Third seed Petra Kvitova withdrew from Eastbourne before her third-round match against Poland's Agnieszka Radwanska because of a hamstring injury.

The Czech had her right thigh strapped during her second-round win over Kateryna Bondarenko on Tuesday.

Kvitova, ranked eighth in the world, said she felt the injury during her title win in Birmingham.

"With Wimbledon around the corner I couldn't take the risk of making it worse by playing," Kvitova, 28, said.

"Although I played with tape in my match yesterday, when I woke up this morning it felt worse."

Kvitova has won Wimbledon - which begins on 2 July - twice and has claimed a tour-leading five WTA titles this year.