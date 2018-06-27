Serena Williams 25th seed for Wimbledon despite being outside top 32 in rankings

Wimbledon 2018 Venue: All England Club Dates: 2-15 July Starts: 11:30 BST Coverage: Live across BBC TV, BBC Radio and the BBC Sport website with further coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app.

Seven-time Wimbledon champion Serena Williams is the 25th seed for this year's tournament, despite being outside the top 32 in the rankings.

The 36-year-old American is continuing her return to action after giving birth to her first child in September.

Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam singles winner, has played only three tournaments in the past 12 months and is ranked 183rd in the world.

World number 32 Dominika Cibulkova has not been seeded.

Simona Halep is the top seed, with Roger Federer her counterpart in the men's draw.

On Tuesday, Cibulkova said it would not be fair for Williams to be seeded.

"I don't think it's the right thing to do," said the 29-year-old Slovakian.

"I think it's just not fair. I have tried and I should be seeded. If they put her in front of me then I will lose my spot that I am supposed to have."

