Andy Murray fans urged to 'be patient' by mum Judy

Judy Murray says onlookers should not expect too much from her son Andy if plays at Wimbledon next week.

Speaking at the UK Coaching conference in Edinburgh, Judy Murray says there is a huge expectancy on her three-time Grand Slam-winning son.

Andy Murray, 31, has played competitively just twice so far this year, beating Stan Wawrinka on Tuesday.

"This is all about building up match fitness and building it up slowly," Judy Murray told BBC Scotland.

"He was out for a long time and Wimbledon is a different kettle of fish. It's five sets and you can be out there for four or five hours if you have a long match.

"For him it's a question of getting his body ready to be able to do that again and so he is just dipping his toe in the water. So don't expect too much, just be patient."

Judy Murray was not at Eastbourne to witness son Andy's 6-1 6-3 win over Wawrinka in the first round of the Nature Valley International on Monday.

However, she was at Queen's Club last week for his first match back on court - a defeat in three sets to Nick Kyrgios in the Fever-Tree Championships.

"I found it quite remarkable the level he produced after being out so long," she said.

"You could see what it meant to him when he won on Monday. It's just great to see him back and I just hope he comes through with no physical repercussions and I hope he is able to play next week."

There will of course be more than one Murray seeking Wimbledon glory over the two weeks of the tournament. Older brother Jamie will be looking to add to his tally of five Grand Slams in doubles events.

The 32-year-old will not defend the mixed doubles title he won last year with Martina Hingis, who has now retired, in order to concentrate on trying to win the men's doubles event at Wimbledon for the first time.

Jamie Murray and Brazilian partner Bruno Soares lost the men's doubles final at Queen's on Sunday.

"He has had a good last four years in the sport," said Judy. "He has five Grand Slam titles. More than his little brother.

"He won a couple of mixed doubles titles at the Slams last year, which was great. He will go in as one of the contenders in the men's doubles so I will keep my fingers crossed for him too."