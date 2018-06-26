Eastbourne 2018: Johanna Konta sets up Caroline Wozniacki match

Johanna Konta is currently ranked number 22 in the world

2018 Nature Valley International on the BBC Venue: Devonshire Park, Eastbourne Dates: 24-30 June Coverage: Watch the women's tournament live on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, Connected TVs, the BBC Sport website and app.

British number one Johanna Konta cruised to a 6-1 6-3 win over Aleksandra Krunic in her Nature Valley International opener in Eastbourne.

Konta, 27, produced a dominant display against Krunic of Serbia to seal her progress to the last 16 having been given a bye in the first round.

Konta will now face Danish top seed Caroline Wozniacki.

"I haven't played Caroline in some time so I am looking forward to that battle," Konta told BBC Sport.

"She is a Grand Slam champion this year. I am happy with how I played here, I knew Aleksandra would be difficult to face so I was glad I was able to keep my focus."

Konta reached the Wimbledon semi-finals last year, becoming the first British woman to achieve the feat for 39 years.

It saw her climb up to number four in the world, however she has struggled since then and changed coach to American Michael Joyce in December 2017.

Against the Serb, ranked 39 in the world, Konta produced a confident performance on Centre Court at Devonshire Park.

Konta broke Krunic's serve in the fourth game of the first set and then came through a tough service game of her own to capitalise before a second break.

World number 22 Konta, 13th seed at this tournament, then emphatically closed out the set with a service game to love.

Krunic, 25, received lengthy medical treatment on her thigh between sets and then surrendered a break in the fifth game of the second set.

With a 5-3 lead Konta sensed her moment to break again and at match point Konta advanced to the net to finish the match with a flourish.

Dart knocked out, Kvitova goes through

British wildcard Harriet Dart was knocked out after Lativan Anastasija Sevastova claimed a 6-3 6-4 win over the 21-year-old.

Dart clinched a surprise win over Czech Kristyna Pliskova in the first round on Monday - her biggest career win to date - but with her thigh strapped was unable to find a way past world number 21 Sevastov.

Meanwhile, third seed Petra Kvitova, who retained her title in Birmingham last week, chalked up her sixth consecutive win on grass.

The Czech eased to a comfortable 7-5 6-3 victory over Kateryna Bondarenko of the Ukraine.