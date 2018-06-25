Wimbledon 2018: Andy Murray will only play if 'ready'

Media playback is not supported on this device Murray beats Wawrinka to win for the first time in a year

2018 Nature Valley International on the BBC Venue: Devonshire Park, Eastbourne Dates: 24-30 June

Two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray says he will only play at this year's event if he is "ready".

The 31-year-old Briton impressively beat Stan Wawrinka at Eastbourne in the second match of his comeback following hip surgery.

Wimbledon, which former world number one Murray won in 2013 and 2016, starts at the All England Club on Monday.

"If I feel like I'm in good enough shape then I'll do it. But if I don't then I won't play," said the Scot.

"I'm not putting any pressure on myself to make that decision after one or two matches here because I don't need to."

Murray, who has dropped to 156th in the world, is eligible to play at Wimbledon because he was still ranked inside the top 100 at the cut-off point for entry.

The draw will be made at the All England Club on Friday, but Murray says he might not be able to make a decision before then.

"It depends a little bit on here, I could obviously still be playing then," he said.

"It's the nature of the way our sport works that I could be competing in the tournament still, so I have no idea what's happening on Thursday, Friday or Saturday.

"I could potentially play a match on Friday of three hours and not feel good the next day.

"I can't predict what is going to happen."

Murray eased past Wawrinka, also a three-time Grand Slam winner, in straight sets at the Nature Valley International in Eastbourne.

It was only Murray's second match since last year's Wimbledon after being sidelined for 11 months following surgery on his right hip.

"I'm pretty positive that, maybe not this week or next week, but given a bit of time I can still compete with the best players again," Murray added.