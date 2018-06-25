Eastbourne 2018: Caroline Wozniacki beats Camila Giorgi in straight sets

Caroline Wozniacki has never been further than the fourth round at Wimbledon

2018 Nature Valley International on the BBC Venue: Devonshire Park, Eastbourne Dates: 24-30 June Coverage: Watch the women's tournament live on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, Connected TVs, the BBC Sport website and app.

Caroline Wozniacki eased to a straight-set victory over Camila Giorgi in her first match at the Nature Valley International in Eastbourne.

The Dane, 27, was given a bye through to the second round and comfortably overcame Giorgi of Italy 6-2 6-3.

Top seed Wozniacki was broken in her first service game but then made light work of her 26-year-old opponent.

Wozniacki will face either Briton Johanna Konta or Aleksandra Kruni of Serbia in the third round.