BBC Sport - Andy Murray beats Stan Wawrinka in Eastbourne to win for first time in a year

Murray beats Wawrinka to win for the first time in a year

  • From the section Tennis

Britain's Andy Murray wins his first match in almost a year with a straight-set victory over three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka in the Nature Valley International at Eastbourne.

Available to UK users only.

Read More: Andy Murray beats Stan Wawrinka in Eastbourne to win for first time in a year

Top videos

Video

Murray beats Wawrinka to win for the first time in a year

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Aspas levels for Spain with late VAR goal

Video

Iran equalise with controversial penalty

Video

Ronaldo penalty saved by Iran's Beiranvand

Video

'Sheer brilliance' - Quaresma curls Portugal into lead

Video

'Outstanding' Isco goal draws Spain level

Video

Boutaib gives Morocco shock lead over Spain

Video

Highlights: Uruguay 3-0 Russia

Video

Highlights: Saudi Arabia 2-1 Egypt

Video

Keeper becomes World Cup's oldest player - and saves a penalty

Video

Mladenovic beats Watson - five best shots

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Five great Rooney Premier League goals

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children jumping over hurdles

Mini Athletics - Godalming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired