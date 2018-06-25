BBC Sport - Heather Watson beaten by Kristina Mladenovic at Eastbourne - five best shots
Mladenovic beats Watson - five best shots
- From the section Tennis
Watch five of the best shots as France's Kristina Mladenovic beats Heather Watson 6-7 (2-7) 7-5 6-3 to reach the next round of the Nature Valley International in Eastbourne.
Available to UK users only.
