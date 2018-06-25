BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2018 qualifying: Dan Evans beats Ilya Ivashka in straight sets

Evans wins first qualifier in straight sets

  • From the section Tennis

Great Britain's Dan Evans wins his first-round match at the Wimbledon qualifying event, beating Ilya Ivashka of Belarus in straight sets.

READ MORE: Dan Evans beats Ilya Ivashka in straight sets

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Evans wins first qualifier in straight sets

  • From the section Tennis
Video

World Cup Catch-up: England's record breakers, James inspires Colombia & Honda saves Japan

Video

Highlights: Buttler century clinches England series whitewash

  • From the section Cricket
Video

How England fans reacted to record win

Video

Highlights: England 6-1 Panama

Video

Highlights: Poland 0-3 Colombia

Video

Highlights: Japan 2-2 Senegal

Video

Mascot Zabivaka takes on Lingard & Alli in World Cup dance off

Video

Highlights: 'Gutsy' Cilic wins second Queen's title

  • From the section Tennis
Video

'England can exploit Belgium's defence' - Alex Scott's scouting report

Video

Watch: Falcao scores his first World Cup goal & ends Poland hopes

Video

You know it's your day when this goes in - Kane's hat-trick goal

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children jumping over hurdles

Mini Athletics - Godalming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired