BBC Sport - Wimbledon 2018 qualifying: Dan Evans beats Ilya Ivashka in straight sets
Evans wins first qualifier in straight sets
- From the section Tennis
Great Britain's Dan Evans wins his first-round match at the Wimbledon qualifying event, beating Ilya Ivashka of Belarus in straight sets.
