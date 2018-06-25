Andy Murray beats Stan Wawrinka in Eastbourne to win for first time in a year

2018 Nature Valley International on the BBC Venue: Devonshire Park, Eastbourne Dates: 24-30 June Coverage: Watch the women's tournament live on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button, Connected TVs, the BBC Sport website and app.

Britain's former world number one Andy Murray won his first match in almost a year with an impressive display against fellow three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka in Eastbourne.

Murray, 31, looked sharp and confident in a 6-1 6-3 win in the opening round of the Nature Valley International.

The Scot was playing only his second competitive match since Wimbledon last year following hip surgery.

He will now face Kyle Edmund, who replaced him as British number one.

Murray impresses after long road to Eastbourne

Murray and Wawrinka, who is making his own recovery from long-term injury, last faced each other as the world number one and number three in last year's French Open semi-final at Roland Garros.

At Eastbourne they met in the first round of the ATP 250 event ranked 156th and 225th respectively.

While the stage was not quite as grand, the match was still equally important for two players who find themselves in a very different stage of their successful careers.

Murray was out of competitive action for almost a year with a hip injury, while Wawrinka twice needed surgery to fix a knee problem.

Wawrinka, 32, was missing for six months before returning at the Australian Open in January, then needed another three months out before coming back in Rome last month.

He is further along the recovery cycle than the Briton - but you could not tell on a scorching day on the south coast.

Murray was patient and precise throughout, forcing Wawrinka into a number of wild errors.

The Briton won the opening set in less than half an hour after two breaks of serve, taking Wawrinka's serve again early in the second and saving four break points to lead 5-3.

That edgy service game showed even someone of Murray's class and stature still has nerves when it comes to closing out what is an important milestone in his recovery.

Although he missed his first match point in the next game, Wawrinka coughed up a double fault to leave Murray beaming as he celebrated his first win since beating France's Benoit Paire in the Wimbledon last 16.