Wimbledon 2018 qualifying: Dan Evans beats Ilya Ivashka in straight sets

Britain's Dan Evans won his first-round match at the Wimbledon qualifying event, beating Ilya Ivashka.

Evans, 28, overcame the 24-year-old from Belarus 6-4 6-4 in Roehampton in one hour and 32 minutes.

"I played well and it was a tough match against one of the better guys in the draw," said Evans, who needs two more wins to qualify for the main draw.

Evans, who has served a 12-month ban for taking cocaine, was not awarded a Wimbledon wildcard last week.

The All England Club's decision was said to have been taken on a matter of "principle".

Evans had already come through a Wimbledon pre-qualifying event where he played three matches across two days, including two in one day.

Birmingham-born Evans got early breaks in both sets against Ivashka on court 11 and he confidently held serve to clinch the match.

"I missed tennis a lot and it's just good to be out again. It's great to be back on court," he added.

Evans will face Matthias Bachinger in his second qualifying match following the German's 6-3 4-6 8-6 win over Australian Marc Polmans.

Should he ultimately qualify for the main draw at Wimbledon Evans will have already played six matches to get there.

Evans' best performance at Wimbledon came in 2016, where he reached the third round and was beaten by Roger Federer.