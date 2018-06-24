Queen's Club: Jamie Murray & Bruno Soares lose Fever-Tree Championships doubles final
Britain's Jamie Murray and Brazilian partner Bruno Soares lost to Henri Kontinen and John Peers in the Fever-Tree Championships final at Queen's.
Australia's Peers and Kontinen of Finland recorded a routine 6-4 6-3 win over 2017 champions Murray and Soares.
"We got four great matches and played three on Centre Court in a fun atmosphere," doubles specialist Murray told BBC Sport.
"We are looking forward to going and playing at Wimbledon next week now."