BBC Sport - 'A gutsy performance' - Marin Cilic produces big serve to win Queen's title

Gutsy Cilic wins second Queen's title

  • From the section Tennis

Marin Cilic produces a big serve to complete a "gutsy" 5-7 7-6 6-3 victory over Novak Djokovic in the final of the Men's Singles at Queen's.

REPORT: Cilic defeats Djokovic to claim Queen's title

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Gutsy Cilic wins second Queen's title

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Highlights: England 6-1 Panama

Video

Highlights: Japan 2-2 Senegal

Video

How England fans reacted to record win

Video

You know it's your day when this goes in - Kane's hat-trick goal

Video

Watch: Lingard scores spectacular third for England

Video

I didn't like England performance - Southgate

Video

Super-sub Honda levels for Japan

Video

Wague smashes home to give Senegal lead

Video

You'd think that was the winner - Panama score first World Cup goal

Video

'A horrible, horrible moment' - is this the worst leave ever?

  • From the section Cricket
Video

This is definitely what would happen if England won the World Cup

Video

'Shilton would have caught it' - Keegan denied catch

  • From the section Tennis

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children jumping over hurdles

Mini Athletics - Godalming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired