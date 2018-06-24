BBC Sport - 'A gutsy performance' - Marin Cilic produces big serve to win Queen's title
Gutsy Cilic wins second Queen's title
- From the section Tennis
Marin Cilic produces a big serve to complete a "gutsy" 5-7 7-6 6-3 victory over Novak Djokovic in the final of the Men's Singles at Queen's.
REPORT: Cilic defeats Djokovic to claim Queen's title
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired