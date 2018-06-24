BBC Sport - 'Shilton would have caught it' - Kevin Keegan denied a catch during Queen's Final
'Shilton would have caught it' - Keegan denied catch
- From the section Tennis
Former England manager Kevin Keegan is unable to hold on to a wayward tennis ball in the crowd as he watches the Queen's Final between Novak Djokovic and Marin Cilic.
