Petra Kvitova retains Nature Valley Classic title in Birmingham

Kvitova will bid to win Wimbledon for a third time next month

Petra Kvitova came back from a set down to beat Magdalena Rybarikova and retain her Nature Valley Classic title.

The 2011 and 2014 Wimbledon champion was made to work hard by the Slovakian after losing her first set of the tournament in Birmingham.

The Czech, 28, broke Rybarikova's serve twice in the second set and three times in the third to seal a 4-6 6-1 6-2 win.

It was the world number eight's fifth WTA title of the season, as well as a tour-leading 37th match win this year.

"It's amazing to defend a title," said Kvitova. "It's not happened in a long time for me.

"I was too nervous and Magda put pressure on me in the first set. It was tough to fight back but I was relaxed and it paid off afterwards."